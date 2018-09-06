Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A tourist from New Jersey is accused of making a bomb threat at a Walt Disney World resort.

When Gregory Lazarchick, 56, visited the Saratoga Springs Resort last July, he was asked by employees how his day was going. Lazarchick reportedly told them that he had been sent by al-Qaeda to “blow the place up.” He then added that he was joking.

Taking the matter as no joke, resort employees contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Lazarchick admitted to saying something about al-Qaeda when deputies spoke to him. But he said he didn’t remember exactly what he said. He was remorseful and apologetic. No bomb-making materials were found in his room. He was arrested last Tuesday and charged with making a false bomb threat.

Lazarchick’s sister told investigators he suffered a head injury and sometimes says inappropriate things.

