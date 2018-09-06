BREAKING:GoFundMe: Homeless Veteran Will Get Remaining Balance Of Funds He Has Not Received
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Eagles Nation chants and rallies ahead of the season opener, our Vittoria Woodill joins owners of Scannicchio’s at a tailgate outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

While they’re proud of their food, Christian Varalli and Mike Gibson are also very proud of their fans and Eagles fans for showing up to support their team.

Taste With Tori: Scannicchio's

The longtime friends actually met on a football field as children.

“He had a face-first interception one time and we just made fun of him forever,” laughed Gibson.

Taste With Tori: Scannicchio's

And as Tori dove face-first into each amazing dish after even more amazing dish, it was clear that there was a reason that Scannicchio’s has such a strong presence in the South Philly community.

Each bite brought a touchdown dance thanks to Scannicchio‘s delicious entrees.

