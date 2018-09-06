BREAKING:GoFundMe: Homeless Veteran Will Get Remaining Balance Of Funds He Has Not Received
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Slime-making has become such a craze that Elmer’s is hoping kids of all ages around the U.S. will help them create new slime recipes in their inaugural competition of the Ooey Gooey Slime Games.

Slime is the combination of glue and an activator found in most laundry detergents. The sticky substance has been around since the 1970s, but social media has helped to revive the craft.

The renewal of a slime-making frenzy caused a reported shortage of Elmer’s Glue in 2017.

While mad slime-scientists are brainstorming their own inventive recipes, some pretty great prizes will be at stake.

Elmer’s is offering a grand prize worth over $3,000 and other valuable prizes that offer items such as a table, a video production kit, other cash prizes, and the opportunity to star in a slime video with Nichole Jacklyne – a popular slime YouTuber with nearly 1 million subscribers.

elmers glue contest prizes Slime Time: Elmer’s Glue Kicks Off Slime Making Contest For Kids

Credit: Elmer’s

The sticky competition has already rewarded winners for previous categories, but the competition lasts until Sept. 30.

One of the categories asked participants to show off their “Biggest Slime Bubble” recipes and the results did not disappoint.

The two remaining categories are “Crazy Color Combination” and “Grossest Slime.” Winners will be selected through a voting and judging process, according to Elmer’s officials.

Details on how to enter and other guidelines can be found on the Ooey Gooey Slime Games website.

