PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A school bus in Southwest Philadelphia was evacuated after its engine failed and it began to smoke, say officials.

It happened on Bartram Avenue, near Essington Avenue, just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say at least 20 students were on board the bus at the time.

Another school bus arrived to the scene to transport the students.

There were no reports on injuries.