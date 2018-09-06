EAGLES WIN!Eagles Pull Out 18-12 Win Over Falcons In Season Opener
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog from Maryland just earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for her ability to fly – almost literally.

Feather, the dog making headlines for her record-breaking feat, was adopted from a rescue center.

feather flying dog guinness world record Rescue Dog Earns Spot In Guinness Book Of World Records For Highest Jump

Credit: CBS3

“I feel like people have a lot of misconceptions about rescue dogs. Like, ‘Oh someone threw it away, there must be something wrong with it’ – but I really enjoy taking people’s throwaway animals and making them into something great,” Feather’s owner and trainer, Samantha Valle, told Guinness World Records.

The 2-year-old greyhound set a record for the highest jump by a dog at 6.3 feet.

feather flying dog guinness world record2 Rescue Dog Earns Spot In Guinness Book Of World Records For Highest Jump

Credit: CBS3

Footage of Feather shows her ability to clear a hurdle like it’s no big deal.

Valle’s other rescue dog Geronimo, a 2-year-old border collie, also set two records for most skips by a dog in one minute at 91 and the most double dutch style skips by a dog in one minute at 128 skips.

