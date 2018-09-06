Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey is joining New York in announcing it will conduct an investigation of alleged sex abuse by clergy in the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday that he is establishing a task force to be headed by a former county prosecutor.

Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150 Trucks Because Of Fire Risk

The group is authorized to present evidence to a state grand jury and will have the power of subpoenas to compel testimony and the production of documents.

The Roman Catholic Church in New Jersey says it will cooperate with the investigation.

New Jersey Catholic Conference executive director Patrick Brannigan says the group welcomes the investigation and will “cooperate fully.” The conference represents the state’s bishops.

The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.

Burt Reynolds Dies At 82

Earlier Thursday, New York’s attorney general subpoenaed the state’s eight Catholic dioceses as part of a probe in sex abuse allegations.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)