PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles Linebacker Mychal Kendricks will appear in a Philadelphia federal courtroom on Thursday.

Court documents show he will be arraigned and plead guilty to insider trading.

Last week, prosecutors accused Kendricks of receiving insider tips from a former investment banker and using those tips to make more than a million dollars.

Kendricks now faces up to 25 years in prison.

In a statement, Kendricks apologized and said he will not be involved in anything like this again.

Kendricks said he has been cooperating with authorities since the investigation began.

