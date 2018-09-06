Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Eagles Linebacker Mychal Kendricks will appear in a Philadelphia federal courtroom on Thursday.

Court documents show he will be arraigned and plead guilty to insider trading.

Last week, prosecutors accused Kendricks of receiving insider tips from a former investment banker and using those tips to make more than a million dollars.

Kendricks now faces up to 25 years in prison.

In a statement, Kendricks apologized and said he will not be involved in anything like this again.

A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Kendricks said he has been cooperating with authorities since the investigation began.