Comments
1. Hophead – Someone who is a beer enthusiast.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Merriam-Webster has just added 840 new words and definitions to the dictionary.
Here is a few that made the cut:
1. Hophead – Someone who is a beer enthusiast.
2. Flight- As in a selection of alcoholic drinks, such as wines or beers, for tasting as a group.
3. Bingeable – A television show that can be watched in rapid succession.
Other new additions include instagramming, biohacking, and medical marijuana.