PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Merriam-Webster has just added 840 new words and definitions to the dictionary.

Here is a few that made the cut:

1. Hophead – Someone who is a beer enthusiast.

2. Flight- As in a selection of alcoholic drinks, such as wines or beers, for tasting as a group.

3. Bingeable – A television show that can be watched in rapid succession.

Other new additions include instagramming, biohacking, and medical marijuana.