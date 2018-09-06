BREAKING:Some Schools To Dismiss Early Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Merriam-Webster has just added 840 new words and definitions to the dictionary.

Here is a few that made the cut:

1. Hophead – Someone who is a beer enthusiast.
2. Flight- As in a selection of alcoholic drinks, such as wines or beers, for tasting as a group.
3. Bingeable – A television show that can be watched in rapid succession.

Other new additions include instagramming, biohacking, and medical marijuana.

