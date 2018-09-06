Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County woman is accused of illegally cropping the ears of several puppies.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says Joan Huber, of Montgomery County, has been charged with eight counts of animal cruelty for allegedly illegally ear cropping four miniature Schnauzer puppies.

The PSPCA says its Human Law Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on May 8 at a kennel in Union County where the puppies were being housed. Officials said the approximately 3-month-old puppies had recently undergone an ear cropping procedure.

“These dogs suffered through this traumatic experience for no other reason than an outdated view of aesthetics,” said PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement Nicole Wilson in a statement. “Whatever anyone may feel about the issue of ear cropping, no one would imagine that a purported lover of Schnauzers would slice off these puppies’ ears without proper anesthetic or pain management as alleged in this case.”

The dogs were immediately seized and treated at the organization’s shelter hospital.

The cropping of dogs ears is a cosmetic procedure that is only legal when performed by a licensed veterinarian under anesthesia.

All four dogs now have forever homes.