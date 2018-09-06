Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL is hosting a major kickoff experience in Philadelphia, the home of the city’s reigning Super Bowl champions, ahead of the season opener Thursday evening.

While it has been hot all day, the NFL Kickoff Experience has been pretty cool for fans. The free event started at 10 a.m. and is set to go until 8 p.m.

Live musical performances added to the frenzied, excited atmosphere, but the best part of the day was seeing fans interact with official Eagles Super Bowl gear and even some former Eagles players.

There is probably no fanbase more excited for the start of the 2018 football season and frequent, enthusiastic chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” leaves no room for doubt.

“Repeat, repeat, repeat,” was another common refrain at the NFL Kickoff Experience as well as throughout the city as fans rallied all over.

Pumped fans have been enjoying the event by taking pictures with the official Eagles Super Bowl ring and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL even setup fans access to team legends like Jeremiah Trotter and Eagles Super Bowl champ Brent Celek.

For many Eagles fans, they’ve never had a kickoff to the season quite like this one.

“It is surreal. That is the easiest way I can explain it,” said an emotional Deval Miller, an Eagles fan since birth.

“I mean, I grew up, my dad worked at the Vet, my dad worked at the stadium, I grew up an Eagles baby. So, to see this today and see that my team, my team, won the Super Bowl, and the love we get like this, you don’t find no love in another city like this,” Miller added.

The NFL Kickoff Experience is set to wrap up with a performance by pop star Shawn Mendes.

This was the NFL’s 17th annual kickoff celebration to begin the season.