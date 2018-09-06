Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broadway and Hollywood stars have teamed up in an effort to help raise funds and awareness to battle cystic fibrosis.

Emily Kramer Golinkoff, 33, suffers from the fatal disease, but instead of giving up, she was motivated to do something about her deteriorating condition. With the help of her mother, Liza Kramer, she co-founded Emily’s Entourage.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit has big hopes of accelerating research and drug development for cystic fibrosis as well as many other genetic diseases caused by a mutation in the DNA like muscular dystrophy and cancer.

Elizabeth Phillipson-Weiner, who has battled Crohn’s disease since she was 14, was so inspired by Golinkoff’s story that she decided to write an anthem to encourage herself and others to rise above illness and fear.

Phillipson-Weiner’s anthem, “Anyway,” carries a powerful message of courage, bravery, and resilience, as well as the power of a community willing to offer support during trying times.

“Emily is my hometown hero. A fellow chronic disease warrior, when she didn’t like the cards life had dealt her, instead of giving up, she decided to do something about it,” said Phillipson-Weiner.

Broadways stars, including two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes of “Grease,” Gideon Glick of “Spring Awakening,” Christy Altomare of “Mamma Mia” and “Anastasia,” Javier Muñoz of “In The Heights” and “Hamilton,” as well as Hollywood talent such as Sarah Levy of Netflix’s “Schitt’s Creek” lent their voices to the song and video.

Seven days into its campaign launch, “Anyway” has been viewed over 80,000 times.

More information about the campaign and ways to donate can be found on Emily’s Entourage website.