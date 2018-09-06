Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Some sports fans are hoping to make a few bucks off Thursday night’s Eagles game and now they have another spot to place their bets.

The newly expanded sports betting area called the William Hill Sports Book is located inside the Ocean Resort Casino. The casino opened on June 28.

Ocean Resort is one of four casinos and two racetracks in Atlantic City that now legally offers sports betting. It became legal in June.

Gambling companies were racing to get approval by state regulators for online and mobile sports betting before the start of the NFL season.

It’s predicted that the majority of customers will come through the internet and by phone.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in more than $40 million alone in July in sports wagers.

Michael Grodsky, a sports betting rep with Ocean Resort, gave his take on the Eagles’ betting odds.

“There’s a lot of Eagles jerseys here, obviously, because we’re in the Ocean Resort Atlantic City, really close to Philadelphia. A lot of Eagles fans here. Eagles, right now, are nine to one to repeat as Super Bowl champions, so turn a $10 bill into $100 bill if you want to back the Eagles again this year,” said Grodsky.

There will be a ribbon-cutting for the newly expanded sports betting floor at 7 p.m.