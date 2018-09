Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The Upper Darby Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection with online threats against Upper Darby High School.

Police informed school officials about the undisclosed threats and they planned to close the high school on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

No word on what the threats were about.

Upper Darby authorities say they will provide more details at a press conference later Thursday.