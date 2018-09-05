Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Students at Our Lady of Angels Regional School finished the first day of classes in their new home Wednesday. The students are now sharing a building with Cardinal O’Hara high school students in Springfield, Delaware County.
Our Lady of Angels students and teachers were forced to relocate there after a devastating fire in July.
“We welcome them with open arms. Our Lions will take very good care of our new Lion Cubs!” the school said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the teachers rebuild after the fire exceeded its modest goal by over $15,000.
Students will remain at Cardinal O’Hara High School until their school is rebuilt.