DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Students at Our Lady of Angels Regional School finished the first day of classes in their new home Wednesday. The students are now sharing a building with Cardinal O’Hara high school students in Springfield, Delaware County.

Our Lady of Angels students and teachers were forced to relocate there after a devastating fire in July.

BREAKING: Parish school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Morton engulfed in flames @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uNPMS9lTUQ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 19, 2018

“We welcome them with open arms. Our Lions will take very good care of our new Lion Cubs!” the school said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the teachers rebuild after the fire exceeded its modest goal by over $15,000.

Students will remain at Cardinal O’Hara High School until their school is rebuilt.