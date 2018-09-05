Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA Pa. (CBS) – You may want to pack hand sanitizer next time you fly.

A new study says the plastic security bins at airport security are loaded with more germs than airport toilets.

The researchers found half of the bins may carry viruses that cause respiratory infections.

They also looked at other airport germ hot spots including handrails, touchscreen kiosks and luggage carts.

The study was published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases.