  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airports, Germs, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA Pa. (CBS) –  You may want to pack hand sanitizer next time you fly.

A new study says the plastic security bins at airport security are loaded with more germs than airport toilets.

The researchers found half of the bins may carry viruses that cause respiratory infections.

They also looked at other airport germ hot spots including handrails, touchscreen kiosks and luggage carts.

The study was published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s