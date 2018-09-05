Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Newark police are searching for a man seen masturbating at the James F. Hall Trail on Tuesday.

The incident, which happened at approximately 8:30 a.m., was reported by a 34-year-old woman who was biking on the trail when she saw the man. He appeared to be masturbating in the treeline, according to the unidentified woman.

She continued on her way and reported the incident once she returned home. Officers checked the area, but couldn’t find the described suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 35-to-50 years of age, approximately 5 foot 7 inches or 5 foot 8 inches, with a heavy build and dark-colored hair. He could be clean shaven or have a beard. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored pants, possibly a hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information or having observed the described suspect is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at (302) 366-7111 or Master Corporal Jay Conover at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3443 or jconover@newark.de.us. Anonymous text message tips can be texted to 302NPD or TIP411.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.tipsubmit.com where a reward may be available.