Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they’re talking to an eyewitness as they investigate a deadly overnight shooting in Hunting Park.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 4300 block of Old York Road.
Officers found a 30-year-old woman lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the back.
Investigators say an argument with another person led to the shooting.
The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police say the shooter was in an older black Ford pickup truck and was last seen heading north on Roosevelt Boulevard. The truck is said to have bonding on it and tinted windows.
Gotta love CBS reporting in the rush to be first … Headline say’s “Woman killed … ” Screen capture of video right below headline “Man hospitalized …” LOL