PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they’re talking to an eyewitness as they investigate an overnight shooting in Hunting Park.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday along the 4300 block of Old York Road.

Officers found a 30-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators say an argument with another person led to the shooting.

The victim remains at Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooter was in an older black Ford pickup truck and was last seen heading north on Roosevelt Boulevard. The truck is said to have bonding on it and tinted windows. 

