EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Staff in Evesham Township are being praised for preventing a suspicious person from entering Cherokee High School to allegedly pick up a student.

The incident happened Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. when an Evesham Township police school resource officer arrested the man, 29-year-old Fidel Medina Jr., who had been arrested before for trespassing on school property in the past.

Officials say Medina, from Hamilton, N.J., suffers from mental health issues. He arrived at Cherokee High School with the intention of picking up an 18-year-old student who does not attend the school.

Immediately, school staff recognized Medina who was trying to get into the school through a locked vestibule. The staff quickly alerted officers who were able to intercept him before he could enter.

During a search of Medina’s car, police found a taser, pepper spray, rope, and other suspicious materials. Investigators found additional items that were seized at his home in Hamilton Township,

Further investigation revealed that there is no connection between Medina or any individual at the high school.

Officials say Medina faces numerous charges and was taken to a mental health facility for an evaluation.