PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As another heatwave persists, Philadelphia schools will dismiss early again Thursday. It will be the fourth day altogether that schools have been forced to have half days so far this school year.

Wednesday marks the third day that the Philadelphia School District has decided to have a half day due to heat concerns since school started last week.

The temperature was already in the 90s when students left schools Wednesday afternoon.

Many schools within the Philadelphia School District have limited air conditioning and fans or none at all. The lack of proper cooling systems quickly makes school environments stifling and unbearable.

This will be the second day of early dismissals this week as schools dismissed at noon Wednesday. One of 200 schools dismissed early. All after-school activities, including all athletic programs are canceled.

A full list of school closings and early dismissals can be found here.
For more tips on what to do in Philadelphia during heatwaves, check out this guide.
