PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As another heatwave persists, Philadelphia schools will dismiss early again Thursday. It will be the fourth day altogether that schools have been forced to have half days so far this school year.

Wednesday marks the third day that the Philadelphia School District has decided to have a half day due to heat concerns since school started last week.

Dangerous Heat: Parents Concerned About Classroom Conditions

The temperature was already in the 90s when students left schools Wednesday afternoon.

Many schools within the Philadelphia School District have limited air conditioning and fans or none at all. The lack of proper cooling systems quickly makes school environments stifling and unbearable.

All School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss students at noon Thurs., Sept. 6, 2018 due to continued high temperatures. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Thursday are canceled. #PHLed — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) September 5, 2018

This will be the second day of early dismissals this week as schools dismissed at noon Wednesday. One of 200 schools dismissed early. All after-school activities, including all athletic programs are canceled.

