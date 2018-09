Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A thief broke into a store by cutting a hole through the roof.

It happened at “Wireless For You” near 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a shirt with a light stripe on the shoulder.

He took several items and then left the store through the hole he cut in the roof.

If you recognize the suspect contact the police.