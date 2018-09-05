BREAKING:Some Schools To Dismiss Early Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Talkers
(The New Jersey state capitol, in Trenton. File photo by KYW Newsradio)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study finds that New Jersey is one of the most psychopathic states in the nation.

A study conducted by Southern Methodist University reveals that the Garden State ranks third overall, just behind Connecticut and California.

Researchers ranked the states on “Big Five” personality traits, which included agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, openness and neuroticism.

“Areas of the United States that are measured to be most psychopathic are those in the Northeast and other similarly populated regions. The least psychopathic are predominantly rural areas,” the study says.

The least psychopathic states are West Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, North Carolina and New Mexico.

Delaware was ranked 14th, while Pennsylvania came in 28th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s