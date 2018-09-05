(The New Jersey state capitol, in Trenton. File photo by KYW Newsradio)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study finds that New Jersey is one of the most psychopathic states in the nation.

A study conducted by Southern Methodist University reveals that the Garden State ranks third overall, just behind Connecticut and California.

Researchers ranked the states on “Big Five” personality traits, which included agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, openness and neuroticism.

“Areas of the United States that are measured to be most psychopathic are those in the Northeast and other similarly populated regions. The least psychopathic are predominantly rural areas,” the study says.

The least psychopathic states are West Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, North Carolina and New Mexico.

Delaware was ranked 14th, while Pennsylvania came in 28th.