CRIMEA (CBS) – Visitors to a safari park in Crimea wanted to see the animals up close, but they probably didn’t think a lion would hop on board the car with them.

Video shows the lion climbing on board and trying to cuddle with the passengers.

It climbs over the tourists while licking them.

This safari park is famous for offering its visitors close encounters with its lions.

Several weeks ago a woman was hurt by a different lion in the same park.

