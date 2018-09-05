Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an emotional homecoming at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday. for an Army soldier serving overseas.

“It’s been hard. He’s been like the best friend to me,” said the brother of Army 1st Lt. Gabriel Keown of Northeast Philadelphia.

The video from the homecoming event shows Keown was visibly emotional as was his parents.

His parents welcomed him with open arms as stepped off the plane returning home from a deployment in Kuwait.