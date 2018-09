Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that became wedged under an overpass near the Art Museum, Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m., closing the Eakins Oval ramp to MLK Drive.

Here's a live look at the stuck tractor trailer closing the Art Museum Ramp to MLK Drive OB. The ramp at Eakins Oval has been closed since 4:30 but a tow is now on scene. In the meantime, take Kelly Drive or Spring Garden St to I-76 WB. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0BJwyIDDlS — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) September 5, 2018

A tow truck is working to remove the truck.

There have been no reported injuries.