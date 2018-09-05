  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are investigating a double stabbing that sent two people to the hospital in Coatesville.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Avenue and East Lincoln Highway.

Police arrived and rushed the victims to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Detectives are trying to figure out what sparked the violence.

So far, no one is in custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s