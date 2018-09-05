Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are investigating a double stabbing that sent two people to the hospital in Coatesville.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Avenue and East Lincoln Highway.

Police arrived and rushed the victims to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Detectives are trying to figure out what sparked the violence.

So far, no one is in custody.