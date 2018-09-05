Filed Under:Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An Amtrak train dealing with mechanical issues is causing delays.

An Amtrak train is stopped on the tracks due to mechanical issues outside Bristol, Bucks County.

An Acela train is stopped between Philadelphia and Trenton because of the Amtrak train that is stopped on the tracks.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

