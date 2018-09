Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people, including two teenagers, have been hospitalized following a triple shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

Police say two 17-year-old boys and a 25-year-old man were shot on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

All three were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.