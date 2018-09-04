Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 42 in Deptford.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Route 42, near Route 55, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided, sending the tractor-trailer crashing into the median.

ACCIDENT involving a tractor trailer on RT-42 SB at RT-55 in #Deptford. The left lane is blocked & delays are already up to 20 min @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nOI2e8W2vv — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) September 4, 2018

The southbound lanes are partially blocked with traffic getting by in one or two lanes. The northbound lanes were not impacted.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cooper Hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured,