  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMEyewitness News at 6am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 42 in Deptford.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Route 42, near Route 55, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided, sending the tractor-trailer crashing into the median.

The southbound lanes are partially blocked with traffic getting by in one or two lanes. The northbound lanes were not impacted.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cooper Hospital. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured,

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s