Though over the last month it’s been hard to believe that the Eagles won anything in the 2017-18 season, they appear to be pretty confident about the final 53-man roster they’ve chosen to go into their Super Bowl-defending season.

Here is a breakdown:

Offense

Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld

Despite Wentz still being on the mend, this group, as a whole, is better than any other in the NFL. Foles may have looked horrible this summer, but when the real stuff begins flying, he’s certainly shown a penchant for coming through in tough situations.

Offensive line (10): Jason Peters, Stefen Wisniewski, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Isaac Seumalo, Matt Pryor, Jordan Mailata, Chance Warmack

Mailata, the seventh-round pick from Australia, may be the weakest link—and he would have made a majority of NFL teams, which is amazing, considering he never played football before. It also speaks volumes as to how good this unit is. Despite Vaitai’s problem this summer, no other NFL team may go as seven deep as the Eagles.

Wide receiver (6): Alshon Jeffery, Mike Wallace, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson, DeAndre Carter

This is a beat-up crew that will improve during the season. Wallace, however, is a concern. His inability to catch makes him Torrey Smith II until proven otherwise.

Tight end (4): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Josh Perkins

Rodgers is hurting. But the biggest question is who among this group can block?

Running back (4): Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood

Josh Adams seemed to be a better choice than Smallwood for the 53-man roster than the practice squad. The bigger problem: Sproles and Smallwood played in a combined 11 games last year. Sproles is amazing. He’s also 35 with 12 years of NFL wear and tear on his body. Smallwood is 24 and never played more than 13 games in a season. Ajayi’s knees better hold up, or this will be Clement’s show this year, instead of waiting for next year to be the Eagles’ feature back.

Defense

Defensive line (9): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Destiny Vaeao, Derek Barnett, Chris Long, Michael Bennett, Haloti Ngata, Bruce Hector, Josh Sweat

Another strength area. Cox has elevated his game even more since last season—and he was incredible at creating havoc then. Note one very important non-call in Super Bowl LII: Cox could have been flagged for hitting Tom Brady late on the final play of Super Bowl LII. It’s a problem he has.

Linebacker (5): Jordan Hicks, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, D.J. Alexander, LaRoy Reynolds

Hopefully Hicks can return to the playmaker he was in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. In other words, let’s hope he stays healthy.

Cornerback (5): Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox

Mills, Darby and Jones could make up the best corner trio in the NFL. They’re certainly in the argument with Jacksonville (Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden) and the Los Angeles Rams (Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman).

Safety (4): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Deiondre’ Hall

This became a more solid group with the trade addition of Hall, who will have to sit the first game to serve a one-game suspension for public intoxication back in February. He battled hamstring issues in 2017 playing in two games.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

There may be some hovering concern over Elliott. He was three-for-four on extra points, missed a 33-yard attempt against Cleveland and hit a 55-yarder against the Jets in the preseason. This may be a dumb suggestion, but in Elliott’s case it may work. Each time the Eagles get within a 35-yard distance for a field goal, go offsides a few times to push the ball back deeper. Elliott seems more accurate the farther he is from the goal posts.