PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A New York City has a new spin on traditional yard work. They’ve borrowed 3 sheep from a farm in Upstate New York to provide ‘lamb-scaping’ services.

The sheep are maintaining the yard around Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown.

They help maintain the grass by eating it and fertilizing it.

So far officials say they are still getting used to all the attention and noise.