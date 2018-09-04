  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The Camden High School athletics field has a new look just in time for their football home opener on Friday.

Students celebrated the unveiling of a brand-new scoreboard and a new name Lewis Katz Memorial Field.

Funding came from the Katz Foundation, the charity started by the late philanthropist.

This is part of a $300,000 project to improve the school’s athletic field over the next three years.

