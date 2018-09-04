Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana homered to start a four-run first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Miami 9-4 Tuesday.

Jake Arrieta (10-9) struck out a season-high 11 and earned his first win since July 31. He allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings and improved to 5-1 in eight career starts against the Marlins.

The Phillies, struggling to stay in playoff contention, began the night four games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. They have a chance to win a series for the first time in a month Wednesday.

J.T. Realmuto hit two solo homers off Arrieta, increasing his season total to 20.

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs with his 23rd homer and a double for the Phillies. Santana drove in a two runs and scored twice, while Cesar Hernandez hit a bases-loaded triple.

The Phils had totaled five runs in their previous four games, and Santana gave them a jump start leading off for only the fifth time this season. After he hit his 21st homer, Hernandez’s three-run triple later in the inning made it 4-0.

By the fifth it was 8-1. Seven Miami pitchers combined to allow nine hits and 10 walks while hitting two batters.

Newly engaged Marlins starter Trevor Richards (3-8) lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his shortest outing yet. The rookie gave up four walks, four hits and six runs, and remained winless since July 14.

The Marlins need an 8-15 finish to avoid their first 100-loss season since 2013.