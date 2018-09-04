  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have released the names of two elderly people killed in a crash over the weekend.

The driver, 78-year-old Arthur Thiel, and passenger, 84-year-old Louise Bazigan, were killed when two cars collided.

It happened on Sunday around noon near Route 30 and Huron Avenue in Atlantic City.

Eagles Chris Long Reacts To Protests Regarding Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Campaign 

Both were residents of Atlantic City.

The 29-year-old driver in the second vehicle was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s