ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have released the names of two elderly people killed in a crash over the weekend.

The driver, 78-year-old Arthur Thiel, and passenger, 84-year-old Louise Bazigan, were killed when two cars collided.

It happened on Sunday around noon near Route 30 and Huron Avenue in Atlantic City.

Both were residents of Atlantic City.

The 29-year-old driver in the second vehicle was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.