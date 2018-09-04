Comments
Credit: CBS3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The blistering heat and humidity can make it pretty tough to stay outside for any extended period of time.
So when you’re inside of a school that has limited air conditioning and fans, that heat could become unbearable.
For that reason all Philadelphia schools will dismiss at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 5th.
All after-school activities, including all athletic programs are canceled.
A full list of school closings and early dismissals can be found here.