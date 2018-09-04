  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Heat, summer
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The blistering heat and humidity can make it pretty tough to stay outside for any extended period of time.

So when you’re inside of a school that has limited air conditioning and fans, that heat could become unbearable.

For that reason all Philadelphia schools will dismiss at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 5th.

All after-school activities, including all athletic programs are canceled.

A full list of school closings and early dismissals can be found here.
