PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When it comes to driving safely, the Philadelphia region scrapes the bottom of the barrel, at least according to All State’s latest survey.

The survey lists the country’s 200 largest cities and surrounding metropolitan areas in order of which one has the safest drivers.

Rounding out the bottom 10, Philly comes in at 191.

NYC is at 107 and Baltimore is rock bottom at 200.

When it comes to driving in snow, Philly ranks slightly higher at 189.