  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, traffic
(Credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  When it comes to driving safely, the Philadelphia region scrapes the bottom of the barrel, at least according to All State’s latest survey.

The survey lists the country’s 200 largest cities and surrounding metropolitan areas in order of which one has the safest drivers.

Rounding out the bottom 10, Philly comes in at 191.

NYC is at 107 and Baltimore is rock bottom at 200.

When it comes to driving in snow, Philly ranks  slightly higher at 189.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s