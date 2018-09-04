  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Athletes with Special Olympics Pennsylvania took over the Nova Care Complex Tuesday night.

The Eagles hosted the organization’s unified flag football game tonight.

There were lots of great talent and plays on the field.

The competition also included an obstacle course with football training drills.

Swoop and some of the Eagles players cheered on the athletes.

