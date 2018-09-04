  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – One of three men accused in the shooting of two Camden County Detectives faced a judge Tuesday.

Juan Figueroa appeared at a pretrial hearing this afternoon.

The judge ordered him to remain behind bars.

Figueroa, Alexander DeJesus, and Ammar Hall, all face several charges, including attempted murder.

Police Release Names Of 2 Victims Killed In Atlantic City Crash 

The shooting happened on August 7th, when police say two men got out of a van at Walnut Street and Broadway in Camden, and shot two undercover detectives in an unmarked car.

Investigators say a third man was driving the van.

The detectives are now out of the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s