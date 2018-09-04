Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – One of three men accused in the shooting of two Camden County Detectives faced a judge Tuesday.

Juan Figueroa appeared at a pretrial hearing this afternoon.

The judge ordered him to remain behind bars.

Figueroa, Alexander DeJesus, and Ammar Hall, all face several charges, including attempted murder.

The shooting happened on August 7th, when police say two men got out of a van at Walnut Street and Broadway in Camden, and shot two undercover detectives in an unmarked car.

Investigators say a third man was driving the van.

The detectives are now out of the hospital.