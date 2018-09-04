Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More dangerous heat has hit the Delaware Valley and some parents are raising concerns about classroom conditions.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan says the phone lines were flooded with calls from school staff across the city about dangerous classroom conditions from the heat.

“The emails have been pouring in. I got one from a teacher saying, ‘Jerry help I’m on the third floor. I can’t think. My kids are lethargic, my kids are getting sick,’” said Jordan.

Teachers tweeted pictures and sent them to CBS3 of temperatures inside their classrooms this morning reaching the 90s.

Last week, Philadelphia schools had early dismissal twice during the first week of school.

“What we were hoping is that over the weekend with some of the cooler temperatures that buildings would cool. Obviously, there were some buildings that have not cooled and we’re hot today,” said Lee Whack, a spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia.

“It’s hot. I feel like in every class I’m sweating,” said one student.

Early dismissal was allowed for some 1,400 students at Cheltenham High School. This is the second day of early dismissal so far for their academic year.

“It’s kind of tough to learn but if you want to graduate then you have to deal with it,” said Tyrek Gordon.

Teachers shut off the lights, opened windows and passed out water bottles.

Principal Ray McFall says while there is some air conditioning throughout the building it’s not enough.

“The cafeteria is air-conditioned and we’re trying to utilize it during non-lunch periods so teachers and kids can get out of hotter classrooms,” McFall said.

A similar problem across Cheltenham at Elkins Park School which handles fifth and sixth graders. Like the high school, there’s no A/C.

“My daughter was upset the other day because it was extremely too hot, so something needs to get done,” said one father.

Philly school officials say schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday due to the heat.

All after-school activities, including all athletic programs, are canceled.

A full list of school closings and early dismissals can be found here.