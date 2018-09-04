Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several Eagles players are showing their support for Kaepernick and his activism.

Defensive end Chris Long addressed the issue with reporters in the locker room after Tuesday’s practice.

“People of color are looking at Kap and saying well if I speak my mind, there’s going to be this negative repercussion by the powers at be, the NFL being one of them who’s obviously levied unofficially their blackballing,” said “Long. “But then you see a mainstream corporation like Nike get behind him, it kind of reinforces that you can still stand up for what you believe in, and you can still be a mainstream face.”

Long also tweeted about the controversy writing, “Nike is a huge business. They’ve calculated risk. They may even have reason to believe this will make the brand more popular which means the guy burning his white air monarchs is in the minority.”

And safety Malcolm Jenkins says he plans to continue protesting during the anthem with a raised fist.