PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Research is suggesting that chocolate chip cookies may actually be addicting after all.

It’s nice to know it’s not all in your head, but researchers blame the ingredients.

They say sugar can induce cravings and trigger some of the same addictive responses as cocaine.

They also say chocolate contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same parts of your brain as the addictive ingredient in Marijuana, THC