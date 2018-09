PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bud Light has another surprise for Eagles fans.

Last month, the company shared a teaser video which appears to show a statue being made.

.@Eagles fans, we've got one last surprise for you. It's a big one, and it's coming to @LFFStadium on September 5th. pic.twitter.com/QTT805sbCg — Bud Light (@budlight) August 30, 2018

In a tweet shared with CrossingBroad, a photo from one Twitter user appears to show the statue.

I’m not gonna @ the person who sent me this because idk if they want too but this is what he sent me pic.twitter.com/6wtSTxkDVG — Justin (@JustinFromSWP) September 4, 2018

Bud Light says the surprise will be unveiled on Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field at 10:30 a.m.