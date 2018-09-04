PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of slain Philadelphia Police Officer Frank King packed a courtroom for the resentencing of a man convicted in his murder, but the defendant was a no-show.

Eyewitness News has learned the district attorney’s office failed to make arrangements for Aaron Smith to be transported from the state prison in Camp Hill.

Officer King was shot and killed a few days before Christmas in 1998 at Regan’s on the Boulevard.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, although he did not pull the trigger.

The family, who does not want Smith released on parole, lashed out at the district attorney’s office Tuesday.

“We’re ready, we’re prepared, we have evidence that is in contrary to how you are portraying my father’s killer, and we are going to go forward and we’re going to keep fighting and get justice for our family and other victim’s families.

The district attorney’s office has not responded to our requests for comment.

The resentencing is now rescheduled for Oct. 16.