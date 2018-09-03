HOUSTON (CBS) — A woman takes police on a high-speed chase, first in a vehicle and then on foot, with her baby in tow.

Authorities in Texas recently released the video of the chaotic chase.

It was shot in June when a woman with outstanding warrants attempted to flee after a traffic stop.

A tire deflation device was used, but the woman continued and crashed into a pick-up truck.

That’s when she grabbed the baby carrier and ran off.

Officials say the woman then attempted a carjacking.

Police were able to make the arrest.

The infant was placed in child protective services.