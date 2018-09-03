Comments
HOUSTON (CBS) — A woman takes police on a high-speed chase, first in a vehicle and then on foot, with her baby in tow.
Authorities in Texas recently released the video of the chaotic chase.
It was shot in June when a woman with outstanding warrants attempted to flee after a traffic stop.
A tire deflation device was used, but the woman continued and crashed into a pick-up truck.
That’s when she grabbed the baby carrier and ran off.
Officials say the woman then attempted a carjacking.
Police were able to make the arrest.
The infant was placed in child protective services.