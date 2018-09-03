Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. – A pair of centenarians are celebrating yet another birthday and say they’re sticking together.

Annie and Gussie Crumby were born in Hancock County, Georgia 102 years ago.

Annie never had kids and moved to New York.

Gussie married, had kids and moved to a different part of Georgia.

They were separated over the years, but then reunited in the late nineties.

The two now live in an assisted living community in Macon, Georgia, not far from Gussie’s kids, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.