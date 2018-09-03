  • CBS 3On Air

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — There are big changes coming to SEPTA’s Warminster line.

Starting Tuesday, shuttle buses will replace rail service in six towns due to a track improvement project.

Officials say the inbound and outbound buses from Warminster and Glenside will depart earlier than the scheduled trains.

Outbound buses from Glenside and Warminster will also arrive later.

Construction is expected to continue through December.

If you are a SEPTA rider, officials say check for changes before heading out.

