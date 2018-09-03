Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was shot in Philadelphia’s Olney section and police believe she may be the innocent victim of a stray bullet.

Investigators say the 24-year-old woman was a passenger in her aunt’s SUV at Wellens Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

Suddenly, a bullet pierced the windshield and hit her in the face. Police say the two the heard gunfire, but didn’t see a shooter.

“So, it’s possible she was struck by a stray gunfire,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Both, the victim and the driver said they were not involved in any altercations or any road rage incidents. They don’t know why anyone would fire shots at them.”

The woman is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.