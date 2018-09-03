  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles Coach Doug Pederson ends the speculation– announcing that Nick Foles will start the season, as Carson Wentz continues to recover from knee surgery.

Pederson became testy with reporters on Sunday when asked about Wentz’s status.

While the Eagles might not have Carson Wentz to start the season, they do have reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Wentz is still recovering from an ACL and LCL injury he suffered last December.

Foles replaced Wentz after his injury, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship and earning MVP honors.

