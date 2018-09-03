PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mother of slain New Jersey singer Christina Grimmie has passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Tina Grimmie, also known to Christina’s fans as Mamma Grimmie, had been battling cancer for many years.
“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side,” said the family in a statement posted to Instagram.
STATEMENT FROM THE GRIMMIE FAMILY REGARDING THE PASSING OF TINA GRIMMIE: We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as “Mama Grimmie” to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely. Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us. Our family is grateful to all of Tina’s committed caregivers and to our close friends and family for their unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most. We are also grateful to our beloved #TeamGrimmie, Christina’s amazing base of fans, for their immense outpouring of love on social media that’s continually kept us encouraged. Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some private time to process her passing. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina’s honor. God bless and thank you all.
Martlon, New Jersey native Christina Grimmie was gunned down by a fan in 2016 in Orlando, Florida.
Grimmie became popular through NBC’s “The Voice.”