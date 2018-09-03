VOORHEES, NJ - MARCH 10: Survivor of Stoneman Douglas High School shooting Thomas Holgate, Tina Grimmie and Lisa Fine Survivor of the Route 91 Festival Shooting attend the Christina Grimmie Foundation Fundraiser on March 10, 2018 in Voorhees, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mother of slain New Jersey singer Christina Grimmie has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Tina Grimmie, also known to Christina’s fans as Mamma Grimmie, had been battling cancer for many years.

“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side,” said the family in a statement posted to Instagram.

Martlon, New Jersey native Christina Grimmie was gunned down by a fan in 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

Grimmie became popular through NBC’s “The Voice.”