Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On a day when many stayed home from work, dozens labored hard as the heat index hit the triple digits.

Cleanup crews spent the majority of the day taking down two days of Made in America, a popular festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. They started before the sun came up and continued until the heat became oppressive.

“I think it’s awesome and I think it’s a really cool area and I think it attracts a lot of people to Philadelphia,” said neighbor Justin Farrar.

Farrar lives in Fairmount and was happy the festival made another appearance on the parkway this year. Approximately 50,000 fans spent the weekend at the festival.

Doctor Apologizes For Saying Pay Gap Exists Because Female Physicians ‘Do Not Work As Hard’

Not all neighbors are as optimistic.

“I’m annoyed by it,” said neighbor Matt Grubman. “Traffic is difficult and it’s difficult to walk around.”

As crews continue cleaning, they know that it will happen again next year. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and rapper Jay-Z, who runs the show, agreed the parkway will continue to be the site for the growing festival.

Crews expect to have the roads around the Parkway opened by Wednesday.